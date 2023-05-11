NewsVideos
Several Vehicles In Flames After Explosion In Italy`s Milan, Rescue Operations On

May 11, 2023
A blast rocked a Milan street on Thursday when a van full of oxygen gas canisters caught fire, injuring the driver and setting nearby vehicles on fire, news agency Reuters quoted local officials as saying. The city’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, assured that it was not an attack and that everyone was alive. Sala said the driver of the van had acted quickly and bravely to save the oxygen cylinders he was transporting after his engine ignited. “He tried to contain the damage but then there was a big boom,” Reuters quoted the mayor as saying.

