NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Arrive At Karan Johar's House For Get-Together

|Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently made his comeback with YRF's blockbuster action-thriller 'Pathaan'. The film turned out to his highest-grosser of all time and did extensively well at the Box Office. King Khan has his kitty filled with back-to-back projects and the actor has a tight schedule lately. On Monday night, after attending the book launch event of his wife Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at Karan Johar's house. The actor's car was captured arriving at KJo's residence yesterday night.

All Videos

There is no Ram Raj in Bihar… Baba Bageshwar has abused Biharis – Tej Pratap
1:34
There is no Ram Raj in Bihar… Baba Bageshwar has abused Biharis – Tej Pratap
Badhir News: Conspiracy of conversion in MP exposed
8:6
Badhir News: Conspiracy of conversion in MP exposed
Bollywood Actress Tamanna Bhatia Spotted At Airport Departure
0:39
Bollywood Actress Tamanna Bhatia Spotted At Airport Departure
Will have to go to Iftar, wear cap only then they will get votes - Giriraj Singh
0:45
Will have to go to Iftar, wear cap only then they will get votes - Giriraj Singh
Watch: Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside The Gym In Black Crop Top
0:37
Watch: Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside The Gym In Black Crop Top

Trending Videos

1:34
There is no Ram Raj in Bihar… Baba Bageshwar has abused Biharis – Tej Pratap
8:6
Badhir News: Conspiracy of conversion in MP exposed
0:39
Bollywood Actress Tamanna Bhatia Spotted At Airport Departure
0:45
Will have to go to Iftar, wear cap only then they will get votes - Giriraj Singh
0:37
Watch: Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside The Gym In Black Crop Top