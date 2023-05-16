videoDetails

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Arrive At Karan Johar's House For Get-Together

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently made his comeback with YRF's blockbuster action-thriller 'Pathaan'. The film turned out to his highest-grosser of all time and did extensively well at the Box Office. King Khan has his kitty filled with back-to-back projects and the actor has a tight schedule lately. On Monday night, after attending the book launch event of his wife Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at Karan Johar's house. The actor's car was captured arriving at KJo's residence yesterday night.