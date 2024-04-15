Advertisement
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Retrieves Fallen KKR Flags After IPL Match, Winning Fans' Hearts Again

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's admirable act of sportsmanship as he retrieves fallen KKR flags following an IPL match in Kolkata. The heartwarming moment, captured on video, showcases Khan's unwavering dedication to his team and his humility in the face of adversity. This gesture has once again endeared him to fans, earning him praise and admiration across social media platforms.

