Shahbaz Sharif's big step on protests in PoK

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) is now desperate to join India. The people of PoK are driving away the Pakistani army and police from their areas by beating them with sticks. Army vehicles are being set on fire. The situation in PoK has gone out of control due to violence. Pakistan is scared of this.