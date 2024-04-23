Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor Urges Paparazzi: 'Please Respect Our Privacy' During Outing With Wife Mira Rajput

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were recently spotted enjoying a dinner date together. After posing for the paparazzi, they headed towards their car. However, as they made their way, the paparazzi started following them closely. Shahid Kapoor then firmly requested them to behave and to stop following them. He politely urged them, saying, "Please behave. Please stop." Fans who watched the video also supported Shahid's stance. One user commented, "He's right, the paparazzi often go too far."

