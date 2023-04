videoDetails

Shaista Parveen can surrender today after Atiq's murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Mafia Atique Ahmed and Ashraf, accused in the Umesh Pal Murder Case, were murdered in Prayagraj last night while being taken for a medical checkup. According to sources, Atik's wife Shaista Parveen may surrender today.