Shaista Parveen News: Atiq's wife Shaista still absconding in Umesh Pal Hatyakand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen has not been able to come under the grip of the police till now. The investigation regarding Shaista has intensified. Police has declared Shaista as mafia and now the final count down of most wanted Shaista has started.