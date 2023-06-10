NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shankaracharya said on Dhirendra Shastri – BJP is using him as a spokesperson

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Shankaracharya Nishtalanand Shastri has targeted Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham. He said that Dhirendra Shastri is the spokesperson of BJP, BJP is using him for elections, he also said that earlier BJP has used Ravi Shankar and Baba Ramdev for their own benefit.

All Videos

WTC 2023 Final: From Rahane's Fighting Knock To Australia's Top-Order Crumbled, All About WTC Day 3
1:32
WTC 2023 Final: From Rahane's Fighting Knock To Australia's Top-Order Crumbled, All About WTC Day 3
Big news about the henchmen of Mafia Atiq, ED will attach the property of the henchmen
2:49
Big news about the henchmen of Mafia Atiq, ED will attach the property of the henchmen
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Khatpat' in Khattar government! Will JJP have to be out of power?
3:16
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Khatpat' in Khattar government! Will JJP have to be out of power?
RSS's 4-day camp in Bhopal, lesson of nationalism will be explained to Muslim youths
3:44
RSS's 4-day camp in Bhopal, lesson of nationalism will be explained to Muslim youths
Religious Conversion: Abominable game of conversion across the country, meeting of Hindu organizations in Muzaffarnagar
1:5
Religious Conversion: Abominable game of conversion across the country, meeting of Hindu organizations in Muzaffarnagar

Trending Videos

1:32
WTC 2023 Final: From Rahane's Fighting Knock To Australia's Top-Order Crumbled, All About WTC Day 3
2:49
Big news about the henchmen of Mafia Atiq, ED will attach the property of the henchmen
3:16
Haryana Political Crisis: 'Khatpat' in Khattar government! Will JJP have to be out of power?
3:44
RSS's 4-day camp in Bhopal, lesson of nationalism will be explained to Muslim youths
1:5
Religious Conversion: Abominable game of conversion across the country, meeting of Hindu organizations in Muzaffarnagar
Shankaracharya Nishtalanand Shastri,pandit dhirendra krishna shastri,the head of Bageshwar Dham,Dhirendra Shastri is the spokesperson of BJP,BJP is using him for elections,earlier BJP has used Ravi Shankar,Baba Ramdev for their own benefit,shankracharya,dhirendra shastri,Baba Bageshwar,bageshwar dham sarkar,BJP,Baba are bjp Spokeperson,bjp used baba for Election,Baba Ramdev,Sri Sri Ravishankar,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,loksabha election,Loksabha election 2023,