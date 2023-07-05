trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631018
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar faction makes loyalty affidavit, MLA-office bearers to take oath

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Maharashtra Politics: There is a lot of political activity in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar group has made an affidavit of loyalty. Sharad Pawar's MLA and office bearers will take oath.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sharad Pawar faction writes to EC, informs about expulsion of 9 MLAs
play icon0:41
Sharad Pawar faction writes to EC, informs about expulsion of 9 MLAs
Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
play icon8:39
 Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
play icon4:1
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
play icon10:13
 45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
play icon8:52
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sharad Pawar faction writes to EC, informs about expulsion of 9 MLAs
play icon0:41
Sharad Pawar faction writes to EC, informs about expulsion of 9 MLAs
Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
play icon8:39
Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
play icon4:1
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
play icon10:13
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
play icon8:52
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
Maharashtra political crisis,sharad pawar affidavit,sharad pawar affidavit news,maharashtra ncp crisis,sharad pawar writes to ec,sharad pawar election commission,sharad pawar on election commission,mla expelled,mla expelled from ncp,maharashtra political crisis narendra singh tomar,Narendra Singh Tomar,narendra singh tomar on ncp,narendra singh tomar on ncp crisis,Maharashtra NCP,maharashtra ncp latest news,politics of maharashtra,Zee News,HindiNews,LatestNews,