Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar on July 06 left his residence and will reach Delhi for a national executive meeting.
