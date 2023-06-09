NewsVideos
Sharad Pawar receives death threats via Twitter, Supriya Sule gives information

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Sharad Pawar Threatened: NCP President Sharad Pawar has received death threats. This threat has been given through Twitter. Giving information about this, Supriya Sule has given a very big statement.

NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb
NCP protests over Nilesh Rane's statement, protests against Pawar's tweet on Aurangzeb
Sharad Pawar receives death threats, daughter Supriya Sule complains to police commissione
Sharad Pawar receives death threats, daughter Supriya Sule complains to police commissione
Beware! Big Religious Conversion Racket Across Country
Beware! Big Religious Conversion Racket Across Country
BJP leader Nitesh Rane makes huge statement on Aurangzeb Controversy
BJP leader Nitesh Rane makes huge statement on Aurangzeb Controversy
ED' takes big action, M3M promoter Roop Bansal arrested
ED' takes big action, M3M promoter Roop Bansal arrested

