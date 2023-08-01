trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643127
Sharad Pawar to facilitate PM Modi with Lokmanya Tilak Award

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
PM Modi Pune Visit 2023: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Pune. During this, he offered prayers at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai temple. So today he will be honored with the Lokmanya Tilak Award in which Sharad Pawar will also be present with him. Know what is the meaning of all this.

PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon4:43
PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
play icon2:16
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon5:11
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
play icon0:49
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August
play icon0:51
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August

