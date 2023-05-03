NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar will take 2-3 days to rethink his decision: Ajit Pawar on NCP chief’s resignation

|Updated: May 03, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on May 02 told the party workers that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar will take 2-3 days to rethink his decision. Ajit Pawar said, “We all went to Silver Oak and met Sharad Pawar. He told us to give his message to you. Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision (of stepping down as NCP chief). He said that he will rethink only if all the party workers go to their homes. If they will remain stubborn then I won’t change my decision.

