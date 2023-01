videoDetails

Sharad Yadav passes away at the age of 75, PM and other big leaders mourn the loss

| Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Socialist stalwart and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passed away at the age of 75. A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state. As soon as the news was out, PM Modi and other big leaders took to twitter to mourn the loss and shared condolence message.