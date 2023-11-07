trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685464
Shehzad Poonawalla attacks Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Today the first phase of voting took place in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the election campaign for the second phase has gained momentum. Leaders of various parties were seen holding rallies at different places. Referring to Mahadev App, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a scam was done in the name of Mahadev also. Mahadev betting is being discussed across the country today. Congress has filled its pockets by betting with your children. The person on whose instructions all this happened should be punished. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.
