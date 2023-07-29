trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642032
Shimla Breaking: Heavy rains from Delhi to Maharashtra, waterlogged roads in Jaipur

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Shimla Breaking: People's problems have increased due to heavy rains from Delhi to Maharashtra, whereas in Rajasthan's Jaipur, roads have been submerged in water. There water has been filled in many houses.

