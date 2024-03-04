trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727202
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Expresses Concerns Over Calcutta HC Justice's Resignation Amid BJP Speculations

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut raises concerns following the resignation of Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay amidst speculations of joining the BJP. Raut suggests that such moves by sitting judges may raise questions about the impartiality of their judicial roles.

