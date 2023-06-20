NewsVideos
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's big action!

Jun 20, 2023
The Shivraj government has hammered the accused who made a Hindu youth a dog for conversion. After the arrest, the house of the accused was demolished with a bulldozer.

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayer at Jagannath Temple in Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu offers prayer at Jagannath Temple in Delhi
Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based artist makes miniature eco-friendly chariots
Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based artist makes miniature eco-friendly chariots
CM Biren Singh makes stern warning over Manipur Violence
CM Biren Singh makes stern warning over Manipur Violence
Bhopal Police takes strict action against Conversion, imposes NSA
Bhopal Police takes strict action against Conversion, imposes NSA
“Bark like a dog…” Bhopal youth chained and thrashed by goons in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested
“Bark like a dog…” Bhopal youth chained and thrashed by goons in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested

