Shoaib Akhtar on World Cup Final 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Australia-India World Cup 2023 Final match is going to be held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. People have high expectations from Indian players – Shami, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. Team India will definitely win the World Cup this time. Watch what Shoaib Akhtar and Akash Chopra said before the India-Australia World Cup Final 2023 in The Cricket Show.
Trending Videos

