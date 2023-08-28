trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654822
Shock in PAK with ISRO's 'Shiv Shakti'! Pakistanis are beating chest on India's success

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
On one hand, India is sending missions for research on moon and sun..India's progress in science and technology is surprising the world, on the other hand, a new type of science is being taught in madrasas of Pakistan..in which sun is part of earth. It makes me dizzy.. Going to the moon is un-Islamic and India has committed a big crime by sending Chandrayaan to the moon. Pakistanis often ask this question, Pakistan has made atom bomb by eating grass, but now why Chandrayaan is not being made..you will get the answer in this report.
