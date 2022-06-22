SHOCKING: Pakistan's Punjab province forced to impose 'emergency' due to rising rape cases

Law authorities in the Punjab province of Pakistan have decided to declare an "emergency" following a spike in cases of sexual abuse against women and children. Punjab Home Minister, Atta Tarar on Sunday said the administration was forced to "declare an emergency to deal with rape cases"

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

