NewsVideos

SHOCKING: Pakistan's Punjab province forced to impose 'emergency' due to rising rape cases

Law authorities in the Punjab province of Pakistan have decided to declare an "emergency" following a spike in cases of sexual abuse against women and children. Punjab Home Minister, Atta Tarar on Sunday said the administration was forced to "declare an emergency to deal with rape cases"

|Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Law authorities in the Punjab province of Pakistan have decided to declare an "emergency" following a spike in cases of sexual abuse against women and children. Punjab Home Minister, Atta Tarar on Sunday said the administration was forced to "declare an emergency to deal with rape cases"

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
6:42
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
PM Narendra Modi reaches BJP headquarters
2:14
PM Narendra Modi reaches BJP headquarters
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav's wife spoke to Eknath Shinde over call
2:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav's wife spoke to Eknath Shinde over call
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leaders met Eknath Shinde
20:7
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leaders met Eknath Shinde
Taal Thok Ke: Is BJP behind the political crisis in Maharashtra?
1H5:0
Taal Thok Ke: Is BJP behind the political crisis in Maharashtra?

Trending Videos

6:42
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
2:14
PM Narendra Modi reaches BJP headquarters
2:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav's wife spoke to Eknath Shinde over call
20:7
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leaders met Eknath Shinde
1H5:0
Taal Thok Ke: Is BJP behind the political crisis in Maharashtra?