Shocking!, Shahid Afridi finds positivity in Taliban : Watch Video

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a shocking statement to the media on Monday (August 30), claiming that the Taliban, who have taken over Afghanistan recently, have come with a ‘positive mind’. In the video, he was seen praising the Taliban and their rule over Afghanistan “Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot,” Afridi told the media in Pakistan on Monday