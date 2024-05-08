Advertisement
Shooter's Lawyer makes huge revealation in Salman Khan Firing Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Shooters were presented before court today in Salman Khan House Firing Case. Amid Hearing, lawyer of shooters made a huge claim and said, 'Both the shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal are scared'. While on the other hand, there are chances that Bishnoi community can file a case against Salman Khan.

