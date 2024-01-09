trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707865
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Show aastha, not aggression', says PM Modi to BJP leaders ahead of Ram temple Pran Pratishtha

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha programme is organised in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. PM Narendra Modi in a cabinet meeting asked the ministers to show their faith but ensure no aggressive behaviour ahead of the mega event on January 22.

All Videos

'BJP using Ram Mandir inauguration to do a 'gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls', says Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon1:3
'BJP using Ram Mandir inauguration to do a 'gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls', says Mamata Banerjee
Left Holds Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor In Idukki
Play Icon1:33
Left Holds Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor In Idukki
VIRAL VIDEO: Controversial Scene Unfolds as Delhi Woman Dances in Convertible Car on Busy Road
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Controversial Scene Unfolds as Delhi Woman Dances in Convertible Car on Busy Road
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Commuter's Quirky Attire and Dance to 'Tinku Jiya' Surprises Passengers
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Commuter's Quirky Attire and Dance to 'Tinku Jiya' Surprises Passengers
Government makes huge decision of making new airport in Lakshadweep amid tensions with Maldives
Play Icon1:4
Government makes huge decision of making new airport in Lakshadweep amid tensions with Maldives

Trending Videos

'BJP using Ram Mandir inauguration to do a 'gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls', says Mamata Banerjee
play icon1:3
'BJP using Ram Mandir inauguration to do a 'gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls', says Mamata Banerjee
Left Holds Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor In Idukki
play icon1:33
Left Holds Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor In Idukki
VIRAL VIDEO: Controversial Scene Unfolds as Delhi Woman Dances in Convertible Car on Busy Road
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Controversial Scene Unfolds as Delhi Woman Dances in Convertible Car on Busy Road
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Commuter's Quirky Attire and Dance to 'Tinku Jiya' Surprises Passengers
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Commuter's Quirky Attire and Dance to 'Tinku Jiya' Surprises Passengers
Government makes huge decision of making new airport in Lakshadweep amid tensions with Maldives
play icon1:4
Government makes huge decision of making new airport in Lakshadweep amid tensions with Maldives
badhir news hindi zee news,zee news badhir news,badhir news latest news,Badhir News,badhir news today,aaj ki badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,PM Modi meeting,PM Modi Cabinet meeting,pm modi on ram mandir,ram mandir pran pratishtha,ayodhya pran pratishtha,pm modi on ayodhya pran pratishtha,Zee News Badhir,