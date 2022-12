Shraddha Murder Case: Victim's father held a press conference for the first time after daughter's death

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

In the month of May, a girl named Shraddha Walker, a resident of Maharashtra, was murdered in Delhi's Chhatarpur and later her body was allegedly cut into 35 pieces by accused Aftab. Today (on Friday), Shraddha's father Vikas Walker came in front of the media for the first time and pleaded for justice. Shraddha's father said that Aftab should be punished severely.