videoDetails

Shraddha Walkar’s father demands justice; says ‘will not perform last rites until Aftab is hanged’

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Demanding for justice months after his 27-year-old daughter was brutally murdered in Delhi last year, Shraddha Walkar’s father on March 20 said that he will not perform the last rites of his daughter until accused Aftab Poonawalla is not hanged.