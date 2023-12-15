trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699098
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Survey of Mathura Idgah will reveal whole truth!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Shri Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Like Gyanvapi, the Hindu side had also demanded ASI survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura. After today's decision of the court, the Hindu side is calling it a big victory, the Hindu side said that slowly but surely their dreams are being fulfilled. On the other hand, people associated with the mosque are calling it a violation of the 1991 Places of Worship Act.

