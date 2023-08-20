trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651085
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shriram and CM Yogi will make 'Rajinikanth' film a hit?

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Rajinikanth Meets CM Yogi: South's superstar Rajinikanth met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in Lucknow. During this, Rajinikanth touched the feet of Chief Minister Yogi and took his blessings.
Follow Us

All Videos

Got good news at midnight! Jai Hind on the moon from ISRO's tweet.
play icon4:18
Got good news at midnight! Jai Hind on the moon from ISRO's tweet.
Chandrayaan's landing near... LUNA-25 lost in space!
play icon13:44
Chandrayaan's landing near... LUNA-25 lost in space!
Today's Astrology: Amazing coincidence of Nag Panchami and Monday
play icon5:41
Today's Astrology: Amazing coincidence of Nag Panchami and Monday
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:45
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
ISRO gave good news! Mission Moon now on its last leg
play icon0:42
ISRO gave good news! Mission Moon now on its last leg

Trending Videos

Got good news at midnight! Jai Hind on the moon from ISRO's tweet.
play icon4:18
Got good news at midnight! Jai Hind on the moon from ISRO's tweet.
Chandrayaan's landing near... LUNA-25 lost in space!
play icon13:44
Chandrayaan's landing near... LUNA-25 lost in space!
Today's Astrology: Amazing coincidence of Nag Panchami and Monday
play icon5:41
Today's Astrology: Amazing coincidence of Nag Panchami and Monday
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:45
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
ISRO gave good news! Mission Moon now on its last leg
play icon0:42
ISRO gave good news! Mission Moon now on its last leg
Jailer Trailer,jailer movie trailer,Jailer movie,jailer trailer news,rajinikanth meets yogi adityanath,Rajinikanth,rajinikanth to meet cm yogi,rajinikanth yogi adityanath meet,jailer rajinikanth,superstar Rajinikanth,rajinikanth latest photo with yogi adityanath,rajinikanth speech,Rajinikanth jailer,rajinikanth movie trailer,rajinikanth meets up cm yogi,Rajinikanth Latest News,Rajinikanth movies,Rajnikanth,rajinikanth jailer speech,rajinikanth lands in up,