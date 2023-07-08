NewsVideos
Shubhendu Adhikari made a big allegation on TMC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
So far 14 people have died in election-related violence amidst ongoing voting under the three-tier panchayat elections in West Bengal. Officials said that 6 TMC members are among those killed. At the same time, one worker each of BJP, CPI(M), Congress and ISF has died. Subhendu Adhikari has made a big allegation on TMC regarding the violence in Bengal.

