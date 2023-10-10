trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673298
Shubhman Gill discharged from hospital as his heath condition gets better

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Shubhman Gill Discharged: Famous cricketer Shubhman Gill discharged from Chennai hospital! Was admitted after being dengue positive. But he will not be able to play in the World Cup match tomorrow. This is a big blow for Team India before the World Cup because Team India had high expectations from Shubman Gill.
