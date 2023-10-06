trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671476
Shubman Gill tests Dengue Posiive

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Shubman Gill Dengue Positive: Famous cricketer Shubhman Gill has been reported to be suffering from dengue. This is a big blow for Team India before the World Cup because Team India had high expectations from Shubman Gill.
