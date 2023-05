videoDetails

Siddaramaiah 2.0 in Karnataka!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Siddaramaiah will take oath as the CM of Karnataka today. DK Shivakumar will become the Deputy CM. 8 MLAs including Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister will take oath for the post of ministers. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that I am also going there to participate in it. It is a matter of happiness that a new government, a strong government has come in Karnataka.