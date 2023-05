videoDetails

Siddaramaiah will meet Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi at 1:30 pm!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Today, the possibility of announcing the name of the CM post in Karnataka is being expressed. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah will meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at 1:30 pm.