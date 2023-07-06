trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631814
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sidhi Peshab Kand: Digvijay Singh targets CM Shivraj, makes serious allegations against BJP people

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Politics has heated up after the urine incident in Sidhi of Madhya Pradesh. While CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of the tribal youth and apologized, Congress leader Digvijay Singh called it a drama. Along with this, Digvijay Singh also directly accused the BJP MLA of grabbing the land of tribals.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

NCP Meeting in Delhi: NCP meeting in the capital, will Sharad Pawar take a big decision? Maharashtra News
play icon2:23
NCP Meeting in Delhi: NCP meeting in the capital, will Sharad Pawar take a big decision? Maharashtra News
Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
play icon1:0
Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rubbishes his resignation rumours; lampoons NCP
play icon2:10
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rubbishes his resignation rumours; lampoons NCP
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
play icon6:4
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

NCP Meeting in Delhi: NCP meeting in the capital, will Sharad Pawar take a big decision? Maharashtra News
play icon2:23
NCP Meeting in Delhi: NCP meeting in the capital, will Sharad Pawar take a big decision? Maharashtra News
Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
play icon1:0
Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rubbishes his resignation rumours; lampoons NCP
play icon2:10
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rubbishes his resignation rumours; lampoons NCP
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
play icon6:4
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
sidhi peshab kand,CM Shivraj Singh,parvesh shukla madhya pradesh,parvesh shukla,shivraj singh chauhan on adivasi,Digvijay Singh,Shivraj Singh,Zee News,digvijay singh on shivraj singh chouhan,digvijay singh vs cm shivraj,digvijay singh on Sidhi Peshab Kand,sidhi urination case,sidhi urinating incident,MP Urination Case,madhya pradesh urination incident,Urinating Incident,sidhi news,mp urinating incident,rahul gandhi on mp urinating incident,Urination Case,