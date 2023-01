videoDetails

“Signs that you are doing a good job for your team” Smriti Mandhana on ICC award nomination

| Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:11 PM IST

India’s explosive opener Smriti Mandhana feels that nomination for Women’s T20I Cricketer of 2022 for consecutive years as announced by the International Cricket Council is a validation of her performance for her country. “Signs that you are doing a good job for your team” Smriti Mandhana on ICC award nomination