Sikkim cloud burst: Heavy, heavy rain expected over Sikkim in next 48 hours

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Sikkim Flood LIVE: The next 48 hours are heavy on Sikkim, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the state, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding this. Earlier, the death toll due to floods in Sikkim has increased to 14, while 26 people are injured.. The search for 102 missing is going on. So 22 army personnel are also missing. Now it is known that more than 3000 tourists may be stranded in Sikkim. Sikkim government has set up 22 relief camps. People were evacuated in 2011.
