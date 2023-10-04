trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670807
Sikkim flood situation seems to worsen as Dam breaks

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Sikkim Cloudburst News: After the cloud burst in Sikkim, the situation seems to be going out of control. Due to cloud burst, flood like situation has arisen in Sikkim. Meanwhile, an alarming picture has emerged. In fact, due to dam breaking due to flood, water has started flowing rapidly due to which the situation seems to be getting out of control.
