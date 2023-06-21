NewsVideos
videoDetails

Singer And Rapper Honey Singh Gets Threat Call, Files Complaint With Delhi Police

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Singer and rapper Honey Singh filed a complaint with Delhi Police on June 21 after he received a death threat. Honey Singh received the death threat through phone calls and voice notes.

All Videos

Gurugram Rain Fall News: Due to heavy rain in Gurugram, only water on the roads. water logging
play icon3:47
Gurugram Rain Fall News: Due to heavy rain in Gurugram, only water on the roads. water logging
Santosh Manjhi Joins NDA: Santosh Manjhi joins NDA. Amit Shah | BJP | breaking news
play icon1:44
Santosh Manjhi Joins NDA: Santosh Manjhi joins NDA. Amit Shah | BJP | breaking news
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
play icon0:27
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
play icon1:33
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
play icon3:0
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters

Trending Videos

Gurugram Rain Fall News: Due to heavy rain in Gurugram, only water on the roads. water logging
play icon3:47
Gurugram Rain Fall News: Due to heavy rain in Gurugram, only water on the roads. water logging
Santosh Manjhi Joins NDA: Santosh Manjhi joins NDA. Amit Shah | BJP | breaking news
play icon1:44
Santosh Manjhi Joins NDA: Santosh Manjhi joins NDA. Amit Shah | BJP | breaking news
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
play icon0:27
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
play icon1:33
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
play icon3:0
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters