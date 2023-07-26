trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640764
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Smriti Irani attacks opposition over Manipur Issue

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Smriti Irani attack on Opposition: The deadlock in the Parliament on the issue of Manipur continues to increase and the Opposition has given notice of No Confidence Motion against the Government, which has been accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The opposition is constantly demanding a statement from PM Narendra Modi in Parliament on the Manipur issue and creating ruckus. On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani flared up on the uproar of the opposition and attacked the opposition fiercely.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
play icon3:9
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
play icon1:32
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
play icon1:38
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
play icon1:55
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
play icon6:5
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
play icon3:9
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
play icon1:32
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
play icon1:38
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
play icon1:55
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
play icon6:5
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
smriti irani on opposition,Smriti Irani attack on Opposition,smriti irani rajya sabha,smriti irani rajya sabha speech,bjp on opposition meeting,smriti irani monsoon session speech,smriti irani monsoon session,monsoon session,monsoon session of parliament 2023,monsoon session of parliament 2023 live,parliament monsoon session 2023,smriti irani speech,smriti irani speech today,smriti irani speech today in parliament,smriti irani today speech in lok sabha,Zee News,