NewsVideos
videoDetails

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi has once again given a big statement besieging BJP and RSS. Countering this, Smriti Irani hit back and said, 'Congress cannot win alone'.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
play icon4:57
 Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
play icon0:57
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon1:44
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
play icon1:3
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
play icon0:56
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
play icon4:57
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
play icon0:57
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon1:44
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
play icon1:3
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
play icon0:56
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani,rahul gandhi vs smriti irani news,Smriti Irani,smriti irani speech,Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi,smriti irani vs rahul,smriti rahul gandhi,smriti irani rahul gandhi,smriti irani on rahul gandhi adani,smriti irani slams rahul gandhi,smriti irani on rahul gandhi yatra,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi on bjp,rahul gandhi on bjp office,rahul gandhi attacks rss,rahul gandhi attacks bjp,BJP,BJP vs Congress,Congress,Congress vs BJP,Hindi News,