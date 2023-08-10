videoDetails

Smriti Irani gets furious over Rahul Gandhi's act of flying kiss in Lok Sabha

| Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi Flying Kiss: A new controversy arose after Rahul Gandhi's speech during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Smriti Irani launched a major attack on Rahul and the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying, ) Such disrespectful conduct has never happened before in this House. These are the symptoms of that family, today this House came to know Smriti Irani said that I want to express my objection on one thing. Those who were given the right to speak before me today showed an anti-feminist trait while leaving. Only this indecent person can give flying kisses to women MPs. Such disrespectful behavior has never been seen in the House. These are the characteristics of that family.