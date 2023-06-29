NewsVideos
videoDetails

Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani held a Press Conference in Delhi on June 28, over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s US visit.

All Videos

Congress will go to people of Chhattisgarh once again to seek their support, confidence: Dy CM TS Singh Deo
play icon1:53
Congress will go to people of Chhattisgarh once again to seek their support, confidence: Dy CM TS Singh Deo
“Can’t have terror by night, trade by day…” Jaishankar minces no words on Pakistan
play icon2:26
“Can’t have terror by night, trade by day…” Jaishankar minces no words on Pakistan
UP: Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid al-Adha
play icon2:53
UP: Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid al-Adha
Cars Burnt, Streets Vandalized After Midnight Protests Hit Paris Streets Over Teen's Death
play icon2:29
Cars Burnt, Streets Vandalized After Midnight Protests Hit Paris Streets Over Teen's Death
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July
play icon3:17
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July

Trending Videos

Congress will go to people of Chhattisgarh once again to seek their support, confidence: Dy CM TS Singh Deo
play icon1:53
Congress will go to people of Chhattisgarh once again to seek their support, confidence: Dy CM TS Singh Deo
“Can’t have terror by night, trade by day…” Jaishankar minces no words on Pakistan
play icon2:26
“Can’t have terror by night, trade by day…” Jaishankar minces no words on Pakistan
UP: Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid al-Adha
play icon2:53
UP: Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on occasion of Eid al-Adha
Cars Burnt, Streets Vandalized After Midnight Protests Hit Paris Streets Over Teen's Death
play icon2:29
Cars Burnt, Streets Vandalized After Midnight Protests Hit Paris Streets Over Teen's Death
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July
play icon3:17
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July