trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643587
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Social Media posts on Nuh Violence goes viral

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Nuh Violence Social Media Post: The fire of violence that started on Monday from Nuh in Haryana is still not extinguished and the effect of the uproar is being seen in many districts. After the violence, there is tension in the whole of Haryana and Section 144 is applicable in 9 districts of the state. In view of the situation, a large number of soldiers have been deployed and raids are being conducted continuously to search for the miscreants. Meanwhile, the biggest news about the Nuh violence is coming and it has come to know that the Nuh violence was a well-planned conspiracy. Some evidence related to this is going viral on social media.

All Videos

VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
play icon2:43
 VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
play icon6:34
 Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
play icon3:27
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
play icon7:14
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
play icon0:39
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh

Trending Videos

VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
play icon2:43
VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
play icon6:34
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
play icon3:27
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
play icon7:14
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
play icon0:39
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
nuh violence social media post,Social media post,social media post nuh violence,social media and violence,haryana violence today,nuh violence today,nuh violence reason,nuh violence update,nuh violence update today,Mewat news,mewat news today,mewat stone pelting,bajrangdal stone pelting,Shobha Yatra,shobha yatra haryana,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra nuh,shobha yatra rattewal,muharram stone pelting,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Social media,