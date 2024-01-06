trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706755
Somalia Ship Hijack News : All 15 Indians have been rescued safely

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
15 Indians Rescued Somalia Hijacked Ship: A commercial ship was hijacked near the Somalia coast in the Arabian Sea. There were also 15 Indian crew members on board the ship. In view of this, the Indian Navy had sent its INS Chennai towards the incident site in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy started the operation as soon as it reached the spot and the Indian Navy has safely rescued all the 15 Indians present on the ship.

