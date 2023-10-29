trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681425
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Son beats ailing Mother in Punjab's Roper, video goes viral

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Punjab Women Viral Video: A sensational incident has come to light from Roper, Punjab. A video of a son killing a mother has surfaced. The son has been arrested in this case.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel attacks Lebanon in retaliation of Hezbollah attacks
play icon0:55
Israel attacks Lebanon in retaliation of Hezbollah attacks
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes huge remark on Benjamin Netanyahu
play icon8:48
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes huge remark on Benjamin Netanyahu
Huge ruckus during demonstration in support of Palestine in Islamabad
play icon1:6
Huge ruckus during demonstration in support of Palestine in Islamabad
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th October 2023
play icon5:54
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th October 2023
Know when will Rahu enter Pisces from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th October 2023
play icon9:27
Know when will Rahu enter Pisces from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th October 2023

Trending Videos

Israel attacks Lebanon in retaliation of Hezbollah attacks
play icon0:55
Israel attacks Lebanon in retaliation of Hezbollah attacks
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes huge remark on Benjamin Netanyahu
play icon8:48
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes huge remark on Benjamin Netanyahu
Huge ruckus during demonstration in support of Palestine in Islamabad
play icon1:6
Huge ruckus during demonstration in support of Palestine in Islamabad
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th October 2023
play icon5:54
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th October 2023
Know when will Rahu enter Pisces from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th October 2023
play icon9:27
Know when will Rahu enter Pisces from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th October 2023
punjab women viral video,punjabi man and woman viral video,punjabi roper,punjabi roper beating video,punjab beating video,roper,roper women beating video,roper women viral video,son beating mother in ropar punjab,Son,son beats mother punjab,son beats mother,son beats mother to death,son beats ailing mother,ailing mother,ailing mother beating video,ailing mother beaten by son,ailing mother beaten by son in ropar,ropar viral video,Zee News,Trending,breaking,