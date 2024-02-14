trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721157
Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has submitted her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election in Rajasthan. Her nomination process was attended by prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra. Stay tuned for updates on this key electoral event in Jaipur.

