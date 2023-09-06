trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658649
Sonia Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi over India Vs Bharat Controversy

Sep 06, 2023
Parliament Special Session 2023: Expressing displeasure over the special session of Parliament, Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to PM Modi. Sonia Gandhi says, 'The agenda of the special session was not told to be the opposition'
