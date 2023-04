videoDetails

SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra attacks Yogi government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj amidst heavy security. Opposition parties are constantly raising questions on the Yogi government. SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra said that there is jungle rule in Uttar Pradesh. There is an atmosphere of panic in Uttar Pradesh