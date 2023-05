videoDetails

Speaker reprimanded by Supreme Court, 'It is wrong to make Gogavale Chief Whip'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Supreme Court has given its verdict regarding the ongoing dispute between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray in the politics of Maharashtra. While giving the verdict, the Supreme Court has reprimanded the speaker. The Supreme Court has termed it wrong to make Gogavale the Chief Whip. Learn in detail in this report what the Supreme Court said.