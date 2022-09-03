Special POCSO Court Judge found hanging at his residence in Cuttack, Odisha

The body of a special POCSO court judge was found hanging in his official residence in Cuttack. The judge has been identified as Subash Kumar Bihari. The evidence prima facie indicated that the judge had died by suicide. Further probe underway.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

